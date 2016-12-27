Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Contact Phone (808)-201-0701 Nihi Kai Villas 510

Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals

Thanks for taking a look at Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We welcome you ahead see the island of Kauai and stay with us. Nihi Kai 510 is owned by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a household possessed organisation. We own this set home and also welcome you to share our holiday residence with us.

Our condominium has four lanais (outdoor patios), two in the from, as well as two in the back. The Lanai off the living room has a partial ocean sight, but is taken into consideration a garden sight largely. It's practically like having an extra area, since you will certainly want to begin your morning with a good cup of coffee on the lanai as well as finish the day, seeing the sunset as you sip a glass of wine.

The eating space has a beautiful wood as well as glass table with 4 hand carved chairs. A big level screen TV is in the living space, with blue ray gamer including wise TELEVISION so you could enjoy your Netflix. There are two couches, one of which transforms into a queen size bed, and also there are likewise 2 arm chairs.

The stairs to the lower level result in the two bed rooms as well as shower rooms. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, and also showcases island style, and also a ceiling follower. The connecting restroom has a mirror mounted in koa wood, and a tub shower mix. Down the hall, is the safe for those items that need extra safety and security and also a washing machine and clothes dryer in order to help you load light. The 2nd bedroom, the Jr Master collection has a queen dimension 4 poster bed and island style. The connecting washroom, likewise, has a mirror mounted in koa wood. The restroom has a shower/bath combination.

There are ceiling followers in every room and also the profession winds, too, that will certainly maintain you comfortable.

You'll have fun in the ocean, Brenneke's coastline is less compared to 100 lawns from Nihi Kai Villas, and flaunt some of the finest boogie boarding on the island. There are so several activities to do from helicopter trips, treking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruise ships on the Na Pali Coast that you will not be able to do it all; so when you come back, book with us and receive a terrific discount.

