Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals (808)-201-0701 Nihi Kai 510

Thanks for considering Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We invite you ahead check out the island of Kauai as well as stay with us. Nihi Kai 510 is had by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a family member owned company. We possess this one property and also welcome you to share our holiday residence with us.

Our apartment has four lanais (outdoor patios), 2 in the from, and also 2 in the back. The Lanai off the living-room has a partial sea view, yet is taken into consideration a yard sight largely. It's practically like having an extra area, due to the fact that you will certainly intend to start your early morning with a good mug of coffee on the lanai as well as end the day, seeing the sunset as you sip a glass of wine.

The dining area has a gorgeous timber and glass table with 4 hand carved chairs. A large level screen TV is in the living area, with blue ray player including smart TV so you could view your Netflix. There are two couches, one of which transforms right into a queen size bed, as well as there are additionally 2 arm chairs.

The stairs to the reduced level bring about the two rooms and bathrooms. The bedroom has an economy size bed, as well as features island decoration, and also a ceiling fan. The linking shower room has actually a mirror mounted in koa wood, and also a tub shower combination. Down the hall, is the safe for those items that need extra security as well as a washing machine and also dryer to help you load light. The second bedroom, the Jr Master suite has a queen size four poster bed as well as island decor. The connecting washroom, also, has actually a mirror framed in koa wood. The shower room has a shower/bath combination.

There are ceiling fans in every room as well as the profession winds, too, that will certainly keep you comfortable.

You'll have a good time in the sea, Brenneke's coastline is much less compared to 100 lawns from Nihi Kai Villas, as well as boast several of the best boogie boarding on the island. Swim at the swimming pool, surfing, boogie boarding, and snorkeling could all be found within a couple of minutes of the condominium. Keep in mind the ocean is simply steps away. There are numerous activities to do from helicopter excursions, hiking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruise ships on the Na Pali Coast that you will not be able to do it all; so when you come back, book with us and also obtain an excellent discount rate.

