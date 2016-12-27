Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Contact Info (808) 201 0701 Nihi Kai Villas 510

Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals

Many thanks for taking a look at Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We invite you to find check out the island of Kauai and also remain with us. Nihi Kai 510 is had by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a family member had organisation. We own this set home and invite you to share our vacation house with us.

Our apartment has four lanais (patio areas), 2 in the from, as well as 2 in the back. The Lanai off the living room has a partial sea sight, but is thought about a garden sight mostly. It's virtually like having an extra area, since you will intend to start your morning with a good mug of coffee on the lanai and end the day, viewing the sunset as you drink a glass of wine.

The dining space has an attractive wood and glass table with four hand sculpted chairs. A large level display TELEVISION is in the living room, with blue ray gamer showcasing smart TV so you could view your Netflix. There are two sofas, one of which converts right into a queen size bed, as well as there are also 2 arm chairs.

The stairs to the lower degree cause the two bed rooms as well as washrooms. The bedroom has an economy size bed, and also showcases island decoration, as well as a ceiling follower. The attaching bathroom has actually a mirror mounted in koa wood, as well as a bathtub shower combination. Down the hall, is the risk-free for those items that need additional safety and security and also a washer and also clothes dryer to assist you pack light. The 2nd bedroom, the Jr Master collection has a queen dimension 4 poster bed as well as island decoration. The linking restroom, likewise, has a mirror mounted in koa wood. The restroom has a shower/bath mix.

There are ceiling fans in every room and also the profession winds, as well, that will maintain you comfortable.

You'll have a good time in the sea, Brenneke's beach is much less than 100 backyards from Nihi Kai Villas, and boast several of the very best boogie boarding on the island. Swim at the pool, surfing, boogie boarding, as well as snorkeling could all be found within a couple of minutes of the condominium. Keep in mind the ocean is simply steps away. There are a lot of tasks to do from helicopter trips, hiking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruises on the Na Pali Coast that you will not have the ability to do it all; so when you come back, book with us and get a terrific discount rate.

