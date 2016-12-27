Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Contact Info 808-201-0701 Nihi Kai 510

Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals

Thanks for taking a look at Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We invite you ahead visit the island of Kauai and stay with us. Nihi Kai 510 is had by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a household possessed company. We have this building as well as invite you to share our holiday home with us.

Our condominium has 4 lanais (outdoor patios), two in the from, and also two in the back. The Lanai off the living room has a partial sea sight, yet is taken into consideration a garden view mainly. It's virtually like having an additional room, due to the fact that you will certainly wish to begin your morning with a good mug of coffee on the lanai as well as finish the day, enjoying the sundown as you drink a glass of wine.

The eating space has a lovely wood and glass table with four hand sculpted chairs. A huge level display TELEVISION is in the living space, with blue ray gamer featuring clever TELEVISION so you can view your Netflix. There are two couches, one of which transforms right into a queen dimension bed, and also there are likewise two arm chairs.

The staircases to the lower level cause both rooms and restrooms. The bedroom has an economy size bed, and also includes island design, as well as a ceiling follower. The attaching restroom has actually a mirror mounted in koa wood, and also a bathtub shower combination. Down the hall, is the secure for those products that require added security and also a washer as well as clothes dryer to help you load light. The second bed room, the Jr Master collection has a queen dimension 4 poster bed and island decoration. The linking bathroom, also, has actually a mirror mounted in koa wood. The washroom has a shower/bath combination.

There are ceiling fans in every space and also the profession winds, as well, that will maintain you comfortable.

You'll enjoy in the ocean, Brenneke's beach is less than 100 lawns from Nihi Kai Villas, and also boast some of the very best boogie boarding on the island. Swim at the pool, searching, boogie boarding, as well as snorkeling could all be located within a few minutes of the condominium. Keep in mind the ocean is just actions away. There are many activities to do from helicopter trips, treking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruises on the Na Pali Coast that you won't have the ability to do it all; so when you return, book with us and also receive a wonderful discount.

Nihi Kai Villas