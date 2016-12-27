Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Contact Phone (808) 201 0701 Nihi Kai 510

Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals

Many thanks for checking out Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We welcome you ahead go to the island of Kauai as well as stick with us. Nihi Kai 510 is owned by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a family member had company. We possess this set residential or commercial property and also invite you to share our holiday residence with us.

Our apartment has four lanais (outdoor patios), two in the from, and also 2 in the back. The Lanai off the living-room has a partial sea view, however is considered a garden sight largely. It's virtually like having an added area, because you will want to begin your early morning with an excellent mug of coffee on the lanai as well as finish the day, watching the sundown as you sip a glass of wine.

The dining area has a stunning timber and glass table with 4 hand sculpted chairs. A big level screen TV is in the living area, with blue ray gamer showcasing smart TELEVISION so you can watch your Netflix. There are 2 couches, one of which transforms right into a queen dimension bed, and also there are likewise 2 arm chairs.

The stairways to the reduced degree result in the two rooms and washrooms. The master bedroom has an economy size bed, as well as showcases island decoration, and also a ceiling fan. The linking shower room has actually a mirror mounted in koa wood, as well as a tub shower mix. Down the hall, is the safe for those items that need extra security and a washing machine and also dryer to assist you load light. The second room, the Jr Master collection has a queen size 4 poster bed and also island decor. The linking restroom, additionally, has a mirror framed in koa wood. The washroom has a shower/bath mix.

There are ceiling fans in every room and the profession winds, as well, that will certainly keep you comfy.

You'll enjoy in the sea, Brenneke's beach is less compared to 100 yards from Nihi Kai Villas, as well as flaunt a few of the very best boogie boarding on the island. Swim at the swimming pool, searching, boogie boarding, as well as snorkeling can all be found within a few minutes of the apartment. Bear in mind the ocean is just steps away. There are a lot of tasks to do from helicopter trips, hiking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruise ships on the Na Pali Coast that you will not be able to do it all; so when you return, publication with us and receive an excellent discount rate.

