Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Contact Info 808-201-0701 Nihi Kai 510

Thanks for looking at Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We invite you to come check out the island of Kauai as well as stay with us. Nihi Kai 510 is had by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a family had company. We have this set property as well as welcome you to share our holiday home with us.

Our condo has four lanais (patio areas), two in the from, and also 2 in the back. The Lanai off the living-room has a partial sea view, but is thought about a yard sight primarily. It's nearly like having an extra room, since you will want to start your early morning with an excellent mug of coffee on the lanai as well as finish the day, watching the sundown as you sip a glass of wine.

Our kitchen has new luxury cupboards that are well stocked with meals as well as cooking tools. There are new stainless Jenn Air appliances consisting of a fridge, microwave, stove as well as range, and also dishwasher. The granite counter tops are beautiful, and also the timber trim develops a real tropical feel. The dining-room has a beautiful timber as well as glass table with four hand sculpted chairs. A big flat display TELEVISION is in the living-room, with blue ray player including smart TELEVISION so you could view your Netflix. There are 2 sofas, one of which converts into a queen size bed, and also there are also 2 arm chairs. The entire apartment has stunning wainscoting from wall to wall surface, which simply adds to the high end feeling.

The staircases to the reduced level cause the two rooms and restrooms. The bedroom has an economy size bed, as well as includes island decor, and a ceiling follower. The connecting restroom has a mirror mounted in koa wood, and also a bathtub shower combination. Down the hall, is the risk-free for those products that require added safety and security and a washing machine and also clothes dryer to assist you pack light. The second bed room, the Jr Master collection has a queen dimension 4 poster bed and island design. The linking washroom, additionally, has a mirror framed in koa wood. The restroom has a shower/bath combination.

There are ceiling fans in every space and also the profession winds, as well, that will certainly keep you comfortable.

You'll have fun in the sea, Brenneke's coastline is much less compared to 100 yards from Nihi Kai Villas, and flaunt some of the best boogie boarding on the island. There are so numerous activities to do from helicopter tours, treking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruise ships on the Na Pali Coast that you will not be able to do it all; so when you come back, book with us as well as get a wonderful discount rate.

