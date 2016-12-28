Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Contact Information 808-201-0701 Nihi Kai 510

Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals

808-201-0701

Many thanks for looking at Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We welcome you ahead see the island of Kauai and also remain with us. Nihi Kai 510 is possessed by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a family member owned business. We have this one residential property and also invite you to share our holiday house with us.

Our apartment has 4 lanais (patios), 2 in the from, and also two in the back. The Lanai off the living-room has a partial sea view, however is considered a yard view largely. It's virtually like having an added area, due to the fact that you will certainly wish to start your early morning with a great mug of coffee on the lanai and finish the day, enjoying the sunset as you sip a glass of wine.

The eating area has a lovely timber and glass table with 4 hand sculpted chairs. A large flat screen TELEVISION is in the living space, with blue ray gamer featuring wise TELEVISION so you could view your Netflix. There are 2 couches, one of which transforms into a queen size bed, and also there are likewise two arm chairs.

The staircases to the lower level lead to the two bed rooms as well as bathrooms. The master room has a king sized bed, as well as includes island decoration, and a ceiling fan. The second bed room, the Jr Master collection has a queen size four poster bed and island decoration.

There are ceiling followers in every room as well as the profession winds, also, that will certainly keep you comfortable.

You'll have enjoyable in the sea, Brenneke's coastline is much less than 100 lawns from Nihi Kai Villas, and boast some of the best boogie boarding on the island. There are so lots of activities to do from helicopter scenic tours, treking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruises on the Na Pali Coast that you will not be able to do it all; so when you come back, publication with us as well as receive an excellent discount.

https://youtu.be/7lJ3vbR-A4M

Nihi Kai Villas