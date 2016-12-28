Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Contact Information 808-201-0701 Nihi Kai 510

Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals

Many thanks for taking a look at Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We invite you ahead visit the island of Kauai and stick with us. Nihi Kai 510 is possessed by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a family member had business. We have this building as well as invite you to share our vacation residence with us.

Our condominium has 4 lanais (patio areas), 2 in the from, and also 2 in the back. The Lanai off the living-room has a partial sea sight, yet is considered a garden view mostly. It's practically like having an extra space, since you will intend to begin your early morning with a good cup of coffee on the lanai as well as finish the day, watching the sunset as you drink a glass of wine.

Our kitchen has new luxury closets that are well equipped with dishes and also cooking tools. There are brand-new stainless Jenn Air home appliances consisting of a refrigerator, microwave, stove and also cooktop, and dishwasher. The granite counter tops are lovely, and also the timber trim creates a true exotic feel. The dining-room has a beautiful timber as well as glass table with four hand sculpted chairs. A big flat display TELEVISION is in the living-room, with blue ray player showcasing smart TELEVISION so you can view your Netflix. There are two couches, among which exchanges a queen dimension bed, and there are also two arm chairs. The whole apartment has stunning wainscoting from wall to wall surface, which simply includes in the high-end feel.

The stairways to the lower level lead to the two bedrooms as well as washrooms. The master room has a king sized bed, as well as features island decor, as well as a ceiling follower. The second room, the Jr Master collection has a queen dimension 4 poster bed and also island decor.

There are ceiling fans in every space and the trade winds, as well, that will certainly maintain you comfy.

You'll have fun in the sea, Brenneke's beach is less compared to 100 lawns from Nihi Kai Villas, as well as boast a few of the very best boogie boarding on the island. Swim at the swimming pool, browsing, boogie boarding, as well as snorkeling can all be found within a few minutes of the condo. Bear in mind the sea is simply actions away. There are many activities to do from helicopter tours, treking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruises on the Na Pali Coast that you will not have the ability to do it all; so when you return, publication with us and also get an excellent discount rate.

